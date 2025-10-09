Sign up
Photo 1234
surprise!
I looked back into the study to check everything was off, and there was a little glow. I couldn't think what it was ...
https://365project.org/anniesue/other-things/2025-09-10
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7781
photos
66
followers
24
following
338% complete
View this month »
3
4
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
SM-A047F
9th October 2025 11:57pm
JackieR
ace
Scary!!!
October 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I shall put him outside on Hallowe'en to deter trick-or-treaters!
October 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@anniesue
careful, could be seen as invitation to beg for sweeties!!
October 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
they wouldn't see him until they were about a foot from the door anyway!
We've been fortunate and not had any for a few years - but I always get "some" chocolate in - just in case.
October 13th, 2025
We've been fortunate and not had any for a few years - but I always get "some" chocolate in - just in case.