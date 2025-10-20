Sign up
Previous
Photo 1238
new viewpoint
drove up the road and then ON FOOT climbed the tiniest hillock!
The lake is bleached out, just in the "v" - but you lucky people are going to get an extra shot!
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
20th October 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
windermere
,
kirkstone
