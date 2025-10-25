My Town #2

More things which I picked out:

1 we have lost our post office [temporarily we hope] but the postbox was recently updated to take small parcels and give solar-powered receipts,

2 the field ie Big Meadow. We have the farming year right at the heart of our settlement,

3 the notice is advertising a tabletop sale to be held in the Institute. The Institute is basically a village hall. It is run on behalf of the community by the Village Association, all volunteers who are regularly criticised by people who won't step up to the mark,

4 sheep

5 Barley Bridge Weir - and all the other places on my regular walks, which I enjoy seeing undergoing the regular seasonal changes,

6 surprises! Looking out of my window I could see a strange thing. The light was just right to reflect the autumn leaves in the window opposite.



There is so much more here - we're very lucky :-)