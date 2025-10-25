Previous
My Town #2 by anniesue
My Town #2

More things which I picked out:
1 we have lost our post office [temporarily we hope] but the postbox was recently updated to take small parcels and give solar-powered receipts,
2 the field ie Big Meadow. We have the farming year right at the heart of our settlement,
3 the notice is advertising a tabletop sale to be held in the Institute. The Institute is basically a village hall. It is run on behalf of the community by the Village Association, all volunteers who are regularly criticised by people who won't step up to the mark,
4 sheep
5 Barley Bridge Weir - and all the other places on my regular walks, which I enjoy seeing undergoing the regular seasonal changes,
6 surprises! Looking out of my window I could see a strange thing. The light was just right to reflect the autumn leaves in the window opposite.

There is so much more here - we're very lucky :-)
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
340% complete

JackieR ace
You live in a lovely place
October 25th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I do [sigh].
October 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
A wonderful collage of your village and surroundings.
October 25th, 2025  
