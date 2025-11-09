a flat flat lay

after my walk this morning, I thought I'd sort a box.

I hadn't forgotten the problems doing it, but this exemplifies it: there is no accounting for what's in any of them. (And nowadays, there's only me to blame.)

The earliest is a photo of my grandparents;

then a couple of cards from my childhood;

then a slew of modern things, including an unfinished origami from Year of the Bull, an unmade Hallowe'en box from Epson and - topically - a Herdy "Lest We Forget" poster.

Grey winter afternoons sound like the ideal time to whittle away at the accumulation - but also they sap me of all enthusiasm.

