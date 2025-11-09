Previous
a flat flat lay by anniesue
Photo 1250

a flat flat lay

after my walk this morning, I thought I'd sort a box.
I hadn't forgotten the problems doing it, but this exemplifies it: there is no accounting for what's in any of them. (And nowadays, there's only me to blame.)
The earliest is a photo of my grandparents;
then a couple of cards from my childhood;
then a slew of modern things, including an unfinished origami from Year of the Bull, an unmade Hallowe'en box from Epson and - topically - a Herdy "Lest We Forget" poster.
Grey winter afternoons sound like the ideal time to whittle away at the accumulation - but also they sap me of all enthusiasm.
Annie-Sue

