sloe, sloe by anniesue
Photo 1252

sloe, sloe

hawthorn, hawthorn, sloe

I'd had the "Kentmere Hawthorn" on my list for a while, and I made it up the valley today :-)

That tree was disappointing, though it was not entirely surprising, as it had a poor showing of blossom in May.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

Corinne C ace
A great collage
November 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely collage! Do you pick these or just photograph them?
November 18th, 2025  
