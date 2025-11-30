Previous
under the fence by anniesue
Photo 1257

under the fence

was a nice day yesterday -
not so much today! -
I will go out to do a December photogrid -
I don't (in two ways) expect to be out too long ;-)
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

Photo Details

