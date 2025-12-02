Previous
Shopping by anniesue
Shopping

he's going shopping - and I'm going shopping.

Two birds with one stone: I needed bananas, and needing bananas got me to the village on my way back from Sizergh.

Actually ... shopping at Sizergh might have been more picturesque - but I had always got this so much in mind, that I didn't think of that!!
Annie-Sue

