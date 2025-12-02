Sign up
Photo 1259
Photo 1259
Shopping
he's going shopping - and I'm going shopping.
Two birds with one stone: I needed bananas, and needing bananas got me to the village on my way back from Sizergh.
Actually ... shopping at Sizergh might have been more picturesque - but I had always got this so much in mind, that I didn't think of that!!
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
344% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
2nd December 2025 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shopping
,
shop
,
village
,
spar
,
dec25words
