Photo 1260
the gathering
Had this in mind for the prompt, then didn't think about it at all today.
However, this is the sort of shot I normally take - and I did - so I'm lucky!
I'd gone to a U3A talk by a friend about the geology and climate and vegetation and wildlife of Iceland.
Back at home, I looked at the short album of my Iceland photos, which I've been meaning to do since I went to the photography exhibition a couple of weeks ago.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
3rd December 2025
Tags
iceland
,
gathering
,
u3a
,
dec25words
