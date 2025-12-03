Previous
the gathering

Had this in mind for the prompt, then didn't think about it at all today.

However, this is the sort of shot I normally take - and I did - so I'm lucky!

I'd gone to a U3A talk by a friend about the geology and climate and vegetation and wildlife of Iceland.

Back at home, I looked at the short album of my Iceland photos, which I've been meaning to do since I went to the photography exhibition a couple of weeks ago.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

