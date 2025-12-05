Sign up
Photo 1262
Keswick beach
I had expected this beach to be full of Santas and Canoes, preparing for the Santa Canoe race.
I was not alone in expecting this.
And therefore I was not alone in being disappointed.
BUT I was actually quite phlegmatic about it - because I had at least made the effort :-)
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Tags
birds
,
lake
,
jetty
,
keswick
,
preparations
,
dec25words
