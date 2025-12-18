when I looked at the list this morning ...

I thought it said Balrog ...

which was a Bit of a surprise!



Anyway, after peering more closely, I set out to find Blessings :-)



Lots of blessings have taken place in the church to which this lychgate belongs.



And it was rather nice (though not necessarily a blessing), that the gates were open, so the tableau could be seen.



They've gone early on the baby, but I don't suppose anyone volunteered to go and paint Him in on Christmas Morning :-)