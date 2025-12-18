Previous
when I looked at the list this morning ...
Photo 1275

when I looked at the list this morning ...

I thought it said Balrog ...
which was a Bit of a surprise!

Anyway, after peering more closely, I set out to find Blessings :-)

Lots of blessings have taken place in the church to which this lychgate belongs.

And it was rather nice (though not necessarily a blessing), that the gates were open, so the tableau could be seen.

They've gone early on the baby, but I don't suppose anyone volunteered to go and paint Him in on Christmas Morning :-)
Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
Dorothy
You must not have had your glasses on this morning! A nice picture for Blessings.
December 19th, 2025  
