Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1275
when I looked at the list this morning ...
I thought it said Balrog ...
which was a Bit of a surprise!
Anyway, after peering more closely, I set out to find Blessings :-)
Lots of blessings have taken place in the church to which this lychgate belongs.
And it was rather nice (though not necessarily a blessing), that the gates were open, so the tableau could be seen.
They've gone early on the baby, but I don't suppose anyone volunteered to go and paint Him in on Christmas Morning :-)
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8075
photos
66
followers
22
following
349% complete
View this month »
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
Latest from all albums
1573
641
1274
762
743
642
1275
335
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
18th December 2025 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nativity
,
blessing
,
lych gate
,
dec25words
Dorothy
ace
You must not have had your glasses on this morning! A nice picture for Blessings.
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close