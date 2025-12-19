hindsight

I was aware of "baking" in the morning - but forgot it for the rest of the day, and while I like to get the word on its listed day, I feel I can infill this one, as I didn't bake specially for the prompt - just baked - and the prompt is there :-)



To use up the rest of the pastry I made mincepies - and got another twelve!

Then, with the leftover leftover pastry, I made a plate pie (which may actually be a jam tart).

Then I cooked a plum crumble.

And to start with, I had baked some potatoes.