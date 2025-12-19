Previous
hindsight by anniesue
Photo 1276

hindsight

I was aware of "baking" in the morning - but forgot it for the rest of the day, and while I like to get the word on its listed day, I feel I can infill this one, as I didn't bake specially for the prompt - just baked - and the prompt is there :-)

To use up the rest of the pastry I made mincepies - and got another twelve!
Then, with the leftover leftover pastry, I made a plate pie (which may actually be a jam tart).
Then I cooked a plum crumble.
And to start with, I had baked some potatoes.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
350% complete

View this month »

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I am currently still baking. I have some chocolate and vanilla biscuits in the oven! Nice shot
December 22nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca Wah! You're putting in a late shift :-)
Nice sounding biscuits - I think I used to make cookies - more rough and ready ie tolerant! ;-)
December 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@anniesue Half are a gift for my parents, the other half for us. I used t make it with raspberry as well so it was a 3 coloured neapolitan type dough. Fancied just chocolate and vanilla this time!
December 22nd, 2025  
