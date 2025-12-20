Previous
I'm outdoors! by anniesue
Photo 1277

I'm outdoors!

because the lake is high, whenm the big boats go past, the waves are the same height as the jetty.

I thought the wave was going over the boards, but actually it's coming up in the spaces between the planking - fascinating as it ran along!
20th December 2025

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

