Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1279
baubles
thought I didn't want the [ice] blue lights up this year - but may have them on the white tree, with these sort of baubles - and on the village road side of the house, so it can be seen.
- - -
Got a bit of catching up to do ...
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8089
photos
66
followers
22
following
350% complete
View this month »
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Latest from all albums
1277
1278
1574
764
1160
645
646
1279
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
22nd December 2025 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baubles
,
dec25words
Beverley
ace
You have some beautiful baubles….
December 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful set of vintage baubles
December 22nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@beverley365
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you - they are lovely, but even despite my massive decimation last year I still have far too many!!
But I like them!
December 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
But I like them!