Previous
Christmas dinner by anniesue
Photo 1282

Christmas dinner

don't absolutely know what tableware is, but there are some plates here - Spode yellow vermicelli - and the cutlery is Community Plate - possibly Regency (I forget)
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
351% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact