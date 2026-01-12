Sign up
Previous
Photo 1290
Told you!
So what did I notice when I went round the back of the house yesterday?
Yes! The thing that had been there every other time I've gone round the back of the house since Christmas was put away on 5th.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
2
0
JackieR
ace
There's always one decoration left out!!!
January 12th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I knew there would be - but I was just beginning to think that This Year I'd got them all!!
January 12th, 2026
