Previous
Photo 1300
radioactive
planted the last of the Spring bulbs today.
A mixed package from Sainsbury's of tones of pink, peach and white. Four different tulips, one allium and one narcissus.
I had obviously cannibalised two of the packages for the previous mixed bag planting, but I had enough for three 2' troughs.
Made a contact sheet of the day's photos and ran it through my 6 standard black and white settings on PSE. I'm not sure it was much help!
Then I ran individual shots through the sequence. This might be "newspaper" with some sliders on the whole - and then sliders only on the trowel.
And there we go!!
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
1st February 2026 12:52pm
bulbs
,
for2026
