radioactive

planted the last of the Spring bulbs today.

A mixed package from Sainsbury's of tones of pink, peach and white. Four different tulips, one allium and one narcissus.

I had obviously cannibalised two of the packages for the previous mixed bag planting, but I had enough for three 2' troughs.

Made a contact sheet of the day's photos and ran it through my 6 standard black and white settings on PSE. I'm not sure it was much help!

Then I ran individual shots through the sequence. This might be "newspaper" with some sliders on the whole - and then sliders only on the trowel.

And there we go!!
