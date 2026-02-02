Sign up
Previous
Photo 1301
pool of light
High contrast monochrome on the Nikon as my Advent decs come down.
My February decs go up tomorrow!
I think I will decorate my February tress with mauves and yellows - the colours of early Spring flowers - and appropriate greens. It is a white tree.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
2nd February 2026 9:35pm
christmas
lights
high-contrast
b-w
for2026
