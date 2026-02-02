Previous
pool of light by anniesue
Photo 1301

pool of light

High contrast monochrome on the Nikon as my Advent decs come down.

My February decs go up tomorrow!

I think I will decorate my February tress with mauves and yellows - the colours of early Spring flowers - and appropriate greens. It is a white tree.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact