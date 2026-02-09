Sign up
Photo 1308
black olives and white truffles - NOT
It's international pizza day - and I had a little one in the fridge - so I thought it could double up as dinner - and a convenient shape :-)
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
8388
photos
66
followers
24
following
358% complete
Views
3
Album
Year of the Dog 2018-2019 (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th February 2026 9:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pizza
,
cheese
,
tomato
,
disc
,
b-w
,
for2026
