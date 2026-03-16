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Previous
Photo 1331
chance find
I'm looking through all sorts of stashes of things to see if I can find my Euro coins.
I always like to have a bit of loose change on me when I get somewhere.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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8
Album
Year of the Dog 2018-2019 (months of things/odds and ends)
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SM-A047F
Taken
16th March 2026 9:33am
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red
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glass
,
heart
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niece
,
amelia
,
murano
,
rainbow-2026
narayani
ace
Where are off to?
March 16th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a very beautiful Murano glass heart....
March 16th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
Paree!
March 16th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
And I was just saying to my friend that I wish I had another fleece because it will be the same one I wore in 2018!! I've got others, but they're all shorter - and if there's a chilly wind, they don't cover my bottom!
March 16th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
That’s not a euro. Great find.
March 16th, 2026
narayani
ace
Oolala! Have a wonderful time!
March 16th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@johnfalconer
if we could do barter, it might be worth a few Euros - or a basket of market produce! ;-)
March 16th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
hope to - obviously! :-) Versailles, Cluny Museum [medieval art], Chateau Vincennes, Pere Lachaise cemetery, Montparnasse tower for views over city, sightseeing bus, river cruise at dusk/evening, Louvre exterior, Notre Dame, Eiffel Tower [but not up], Arc de Triomphe, cake - you know ...
March 16th, 2026
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