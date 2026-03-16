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chance find by anniesue
Photo 1331

chance find

I'm looking through all sorts of stashes of things to see if I can find my Euro coins.

I always like to have a bit of loose change on me when I get somewhere.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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narayani ace
Where are off to?
March 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a very beautiful Murano glass heart....
March 16th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani Paree!
March 16th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani And I was just saying to my friend that I wish I had another fleece because it will be the same one I wore in 2018!! I've got others, but they're all shorter - and if there's a chilly wind, they don't cover my bottom!
March 16th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
That’s not a euro. Great find.
March 16th, 2026  
narayani ace
Oolala! Have a wonderful time!
March 16th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@johnfalconer if we could do barter, it might be worth a few Euros - or a basket of market produce! ;-)
March 16th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani hope to - obviously! :-) Versailles, Cluny Museum [medieval art], Chateau Vincennes, Pere Lachaise cemetery, Montparnasse tower for views over city, sightseeing bus, river cruise at dusk/evening, Louvre exterior, Notre Dame, Eiffel Tower [but not up], Arc de Triomphe, cake - you know ...
March 16th, 2026  
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