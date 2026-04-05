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Previous
Photo 1351
this was the hail :-)
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Dog 2018-2019 (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
5th April 2026 12:51pm
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hill
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other
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hail
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30-shots2026
narayani
ace
That’s a lot of hail!
April 6th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
@corinnec
April 6th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
it was very passing - on other days it fills the borders and makes the patio treacherous
April 6th, 2026
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