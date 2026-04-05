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this was the hail :-) by anniesue
Photo 1351

this was the hail :-)

5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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narayani ace
That’s a lot of hail!
April 6th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani it was very passing - on other days it fills the borders and makes the patio treacherous
April 6th, 2026  
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