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Previous
Photo 1353
the hill
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Dog 2018-2019 (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
15th April 2026 5:36pm
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hill
,
sheep
,
walls
,
lambs
JackieR
ace
Is that a rocky hole in that field???
April 15th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
there's a sort of scoop - I can lose sight of sheep in it, but it's not a hole they can fall down
April 15th, 2026
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