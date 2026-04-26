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This is Bear by anniesue
Photo 1354

This is Bear

Bear is 15.
Bear tried to pick a big stick - a branch to be frank!
The branch did not move.
Bear fell over.
And then I think he may have fallen over OK.
But generally he seemed in good - if elderly - spirits :-)
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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