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Previous
Photo 1354
This is Bear
Bear is 15.
Bear tried to pick a big stick - a branch to be frank!
The branch did not move.
Bear fell over.
And then I think he may have fallen over OK.
But generally he seemed in good - if elderly - spirits :-)
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Dog 2018-2019 (months of things/odds and ends)
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COOLPIX L840
Taken
26th April 2026 10:35am
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