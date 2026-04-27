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Previous
Photo 1355
inversion clearing
quite foggy when I first woke, but fortunately it burnt off
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Dog 2018-2019 (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
27th April 2026 9:56am
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hill
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inversion
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lifting
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