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not Fibonacci by anniesue
Photo 1389

not Fibonacci

shortly after the challenge went up, everybody (Gary, Carole, Phil) were posting Fibonacci without tagging it (probably being general non-entrants).

People like me and Tom love Fibonacci - and I suspect I will tag one properly - but this ox-eye daisy, is not it.

There is a possibility a younger flower might display the sequence - but I really can't detect it here.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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JackieR ace
I read it as the golden ratio/Fibonacci composition 🫢
July 24th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I only understand it in flowers - when I can see it!! - but I will look at your swan/castle photo again!
July 24th, 2026  
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