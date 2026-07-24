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Previous
Photo 1389
not Fibonacci
shortly after the challenge went up, everybody (Gary, Carole, Phil) were posting Fibonacci without tagging it (probably being general non-entrants).
People like me and Tom love Fibonacci - and I suspect I will tag one properly - but this ox-eye daisy, is not it.
There is a possibility a younger flower might display the sequence - but I really can't detect it here.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Dog 2018-2019 (months of things/odds and ends)
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COOLPIX L840
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24th July 2026 9:32am
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JackieR
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I read it as the golden ratio/Fibonacci composition 🫢
July 24th, 2026
Annie-Sue
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I only understand it in flowers - when I can see it!! - but I will look at your swan/castle photo again!
July 24th, 2026
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