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working up to it ;-) by anniesue
Photo 1391

working up to it ;-)

I've edited some others, in various ways, but just kept on cropping this down until it [hopefully] lost its references and just seems like shapes and colours

Abstraction = subtraction.

Perhaps should have gone a bit harder at the top.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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