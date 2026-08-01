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Previous
Photo 1391
working up to it ;-)
I've edited some others, in various ways, but just kept on cropping this down until it [hopefully] lost its references and just seems like shapes and colours
Abstraction = subtraction.
Perhaps should have gone a bit harder at the top.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Dog 2018-2019 (months of things/odds and ends)
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COOLPIX L840
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1st August 2026 12:29pm
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