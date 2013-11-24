Sign up
a friend sent me her pic
and I looked back to find one of mine - St Michael defeating the devil in the shape of a dragon - Hawkshead St Michael and All Angels
24th November 2013
24th Nov 13
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
DSC-HX10V
24th November 2013 12:39pm
church
tower
dragon
hawkshead
yoftd
