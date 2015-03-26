Previous
2015 03 26 2 Farfield and the Howgills by anniesue
2015 03 26 2 Farfield and the Howgills

Just putting my back catalogue of Year of the Sheep 2015/16 on - private first - but will trickle-release them - my tag is YOTS (as opposed to yofts = year of the snake)

Making these two from the same day visible for compare and contrast.

I went out for an early walk in the snow - but at Farfield Mill, Sedbergh, there was nothing - and by the time I got home it had all gone here too!
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely rural scene.
February 23rd, 2025  
Desi
Such a picturesque setting
February 23rd, 2025  
