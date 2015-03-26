Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
3 / 365
2015 03 26 2 Farfield and the Howgills
Just putting my back catalogue of Year of the Sheep 2015/16 on - private first - but will trickle-release them - my tag is YOTS (as opposed to yofts = year of the snake)
Making these two from the same day visible for compare and contrast.
I went out for an early walk in the snow - but at Farfield Mill, Sedbergh, there was nothing - and by the time I got home it had all gone here too!
26th March 2015
26th Mar 15
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6801
photos
65
followers
30
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Latest from all albums
69
224
70
525
1125
609
1349
963
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
DSC-HX10V
Taken
26th March 2015 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
yots
,
howgills
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely rural scene.
February 23rd, 2025
Desi
Such a picturesque setting
February 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close