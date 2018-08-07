Sign up
guitar 3
7th August 2018
7th Aug 18
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
4th August 2018 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
lyrics-uparoundthebend
Wendy
ace
I'm going to see if anybody else tags, but if I am short I will take this and the others. I asked several people and want to give them time to reply. Thanks so much for helping!
February 12th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@photohoot
it's fun for me to look back - but what is frustrating is knowing you have something and remembering (once again!) that failure to tag is one of your [my] character flaws!
February 12th, 2025
Wendy
ace
@anniesue
You are just getting ready for the next one ;-)
February 12th, 2025
Peter
ace
Nicely captured in limited light Annie-Sue:)
February 13th, 2025
