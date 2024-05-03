Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
bella
road services.
I didn't post a pic yesterday. One of the other of this fleet drove past yesterday. I didn't get a photo, but at least saw the name and was able to download an image from their website.
Then today, on an otherwise plain coach - I suddenly saw this on the back!
The company is from Wales ;-)
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5850
photos
60
followers
22
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Latest from all albums
839
615
86
1044
87
1125
1045
88
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
3rd May 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bella
,
dragon
,
coach
,
yoftd
