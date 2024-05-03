Previous
bella by anniesue
88 / 365

bella

road services.

I didn't post a pic yesterday. One of the other of this fleet drove past yesterday. I didn't get a photo, but at least saw the name and was able to download an image from their website.

Then today, on an otherwise plain coach - I suddenly saw this on the back!

The company is from Wales ;-)
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise