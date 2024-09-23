Sign up
193 / 365
there's never a great Meal Deal for a dragon
no princes or saints available at Londis - and not the least hint of a gem (which they need to internally combust to make the carbon to harden their scales)
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
jackier
,
yoftd
,
deidrette
,
meal deal
,
tasteless rubbish
