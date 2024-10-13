Sign up
208 / 365
the Dragon Boats were out!
but no bangy drums - which is Most Disappointing!
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6292
photos
60
followers
22
following
56% complete
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
891
1076
572
892
1235
207
208
507
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
13th October 2024 10:48am
Tags
hill
,
boat
,
lake
,
pier
,
dragon
,
etc
,
windermere
,
waterhead
,
yoftd
,
other boat
narayani
ace
Shame about the lack of drums, but cool boats
October 13th, 2024
