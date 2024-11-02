Sign up
230 / 365
on guard!
we had a few cakes, as it's leaving time for seasonals like me
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6348
photos
59
followers
22
following
63% complete
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
228
901
1249
902
229
1250
230
577
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
2nd November 2024 9:51am
dragon
crochet
blueberry
muffins
quaver
yoftd
Desi
Oh nice! So do you only go back to work again next Spring?
November 2nd, 2024
