I had a fall-back
I had two, actually:
Smaull came out with me
and 'The Guardian' has a list of the 15 best baubles this year - and one of them was a felt Zog
However ... just now, when I was getting rid of some copies of other people's writing from the class I used to be in, this phrase jumped out at me!!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
