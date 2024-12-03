Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
Gavin!
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
8
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6460
photos
60
followers
23
following
70% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
3rd December 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragon
,
christmas tree
,
gavin
,
yoftd
Casablanca
ace
He looks so tiny here!
December 3rd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
Finn would be tinier - but I've lost him again!!!
December 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Love the tree, but where is Gavin? On the woodpile?
December 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@bjywamer
Yes, look closely!
December 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@anniesue
Oh no!! Easy to hide away and play games methinks, being a teeny one.
December 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
@casablanca
Had to change to my cell phone where I can enlarge the screen! Lol
December 3rd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
and I'm a bit rubbish about taking him out of different pockets and bags!
December 3rd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@bjywamer
I never understood how people could see tiny things in shots when I couldn't - until I started using my phone - and then it all became clear ... literally!!
December 3rd, 2024
