this is the step to the hall by anniesue
258 / 365

this is the step to the hall

the hall is where the front door is

- in front of the step is where I put Diedre and Deirette ... so I couldn't forget them

- Have a tiny guess as to where they were when I came back in from being out!
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
