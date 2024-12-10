Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
I'd have put all of me on ...
except for the extra chins!
dragon brooch on my wool Christmas jacket
I did see another dragon - that can be for tomorrow :-)
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6493
photos
60
followers
24
following
72% complete
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
262
587
1285
927
1097
263
928
1286
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
10th December 2024 2:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
dragon
,
jacket
,
brooch
,
yoftd
Corinne C
ace
Very chic
December 10th, 2024
