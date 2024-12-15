Previous
Dragon skull by anniesue
Dragon skull

15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Peter ace
Quite a frightening sight for sure Annie-Sue:)
December 15th, 2024  
narayani ace
Very cool!
December 15th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson no sense of scale - but with a head like that, it's looking to do you some damage!
December 15th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I'm fascinated by the fact that people drew dragons quite like this - with no way that anybody could have seen one
December 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting!
December 16th, 2024  
