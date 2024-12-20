Sign up
Previous
269 / 365
mistimed!
can't remember what Wendy was pointing at - but it wasn't Smaull.
Am going to take Christmas Dragon to grace her arrangement next!
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6523
photos
60
followers
24
following
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
267
1293
933
1294
268
934
222
269
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
20th December 2024 12:42pm
Tags
christmas
,
point
,
decoration
,
dragon
,
finger
,
yoftd
,
smaull
Beverley
ace
A lovely addition…
December 20th, 2024
