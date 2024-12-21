Previous
- the library at Townend is apparently the third most important library which the National Trust holds.

- It reveals the reading habits of a non-metropolitan family - starting in the 1600s - AND contains approximately fifty "chap books" which are unique - existing nowhere else in the world!

Oh, yes, PS - dragon
