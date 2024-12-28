Previous
Parasaur by anniesue
Parasaur

In the road-bits well

- road bits is metal/sharp stuff I pick up

- funnily enough - or "funnily" - a bit fell off my car today - don't know what - didn't stop - got home - will ring garage Monday!
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Corinne C ace
So lovely. He looks less scary in a smaller size and very cute!
December 29th, 2024  
