dragon goes in

not sure if I'm obliged to eat this dragon before the end of the year - if so, I maybe just think I can manage that, tho' most of my emergency supplies have lasted for quite a while (7 months in the case of the first one - a Lindt bear - but it has to be said that there is rarely a chocolate emergency in my vicinity ;-).



Anyway, definitely no emergencies currently in the offing as I have a substantial amount of Christmas chocolate left!