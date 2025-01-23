Sign up
296 / 365
pic'n'mix
an eclectic assortment of dragons in the charity shops!
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
book
,
dragon
,
rug
,
colouring
,
yoftd
,
puppet?
,
costume??
Casablanca
ace
Cool stash!
January 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
The roll of fabric looks interesting…
January 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
I’d have bought the book!
January 24th, 2025
Peter
ace
Amazing how you always manage to find dragons everywhere you go Annie-Sue:)
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
well, I was going to look - but I'd no sooner got in there than the red one was all "Here I am! Here I am!!"
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
it wasn't all dragons - "robots" were also mentioned - and "more" (though for sensible groupings, I've no idea what they think should join these two) - and the colouring spaces were very small!!!
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@beverley365
it is a rug - we'd picked this up because I'm wanting a runner, before I realised what it was
January 24th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
such variety!!
January 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
LOL
January 25th, 2025
