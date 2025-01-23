Previous
pic'n'mix by anniesue
296 / 365

pic'n'mix

an eclectic assortment of dragons in the charity shops!
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Cool stash!
January 23rd, 2025  
The roll of fabric looks interesting…
January 23rd, 2025  
I’d have bought the book!
January 24th, 2025  
Amazing how you always manage to find dragons everywhere you go Annie-Sue:)
January 24th, 2025  
@pcoulson well, I was going to look - but I'd no sooner got in there than the red one was all "Here I am! Here I am!!"
January 24th, 2025  
@narayani it wasn't all dragons - "robots" were also mentioned - and "more" (though for sensible groupings, I've no idea what they think should join these two) - and the colouring spaces were very small!!!
January 24th, 2025  
@beverley365 it is a rug - we'd picked this up because I'm wanting a runner, before I realised what it was
January 24th, 2025  
@casablanca such variety!!
January 24th, 2025  
LOL
January 25th, 2025  
