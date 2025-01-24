Previous
nearly finished! by anniesue
297 / 365

nearly finished!

it didn't come with any instruction (ie I didn't come it with any instructions) - and I think I printed if off at the wrong scale. Certainly my round blunt fingertips were of very little help with the delicate scoring and tiny tabs for glue!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

