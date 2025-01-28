Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
there's a lot of going on going on
I think all the dragons have been out this week - need to give them enough experiences to keep them occupied until they come out of the bag in twelve years' time!
In other news Maryport Man has suffered something of an accident.
And there is an element of Dead Mens' Shoes".
Also, chocolate dragon is now just a bodiless head - which I am about to address now - 37 minutes til midnight!
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
