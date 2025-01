a last hurrah

Took a few dragons out to Kirkstone, because realised they might not have been there. All the reasonable parking places have been closed with construction equipment and materials for quite a while. Stopped above here on the pass in Red Pit, but it was in shadow, so drove on to bask in the sun.

Grabbed some other pink thins tooo - and out of shot is a green arrangement, including Maryport Man, who has (fortunately) got over being eaten yesterday ;-)