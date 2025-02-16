Sign up
Previous
313 / 365
bizarre how just one carving has survived legibly
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6750
photos
65
followers
30
following
85% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
16th February 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
church
,
norman
,
dragon
,
was
,
kirkby lonsdale
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured tones, textures and fine detail Annie-Sue a lovely image ,Fav:)
February 16th, 2025
