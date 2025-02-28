Previous
do you see? by anniesue
315 / 365

do you see?

I'm sure I didn't know this was here - and it must have been for a long time, considering the moss growth. I suppose it depends which paths you take - or the time of year re foliage (last went in, oh gosh 1st March 2022, so no foliage defence!!)
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

Peter
Lots of green shades on show Annie-Sue:)
February 28th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@pcoulson and all that green is why I could have missed the snake!!
February 28th, 2025  
