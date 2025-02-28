Sign up
315 / 365
do you see?
I'm sure I didn't know this was here - and it must have been for a long time, considering the moss growth. I suppose it depends which paths you take - or the time of year re foliage (last went in, oh gosh 1st March 2022, so no foliage defence!!)
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
branch
,
snake
,
moss
,
yofts
Peter
ace
Lots of green shades on show Annie-Sue:)
February 28th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
and all that green is why I could have missed the snake!!
February 28th, 2025
