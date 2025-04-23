Previous
St George by anniesue
318 / 365

St George

and the blue dragon

what is the collective noun for St Georges?

this St George is anatomically unsound. The whole of the East window in St Martin's, Bowness, is made up from pieces of other windows from elsewhere
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anthony McGowan
Really beautiful
April 23rd, 2025  
narayani ace
I like the term “anatomically unsound”
April 23rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@antmcg69 they did a wonderful job of creating sense from broken pieces :-)
April 23rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani you may use it if you like!
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact