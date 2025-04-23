Sign up
Previous
318 / 365
St George
and the blue dragon
what is the collective noun for St Georges?
this St George is anatomically unsound. The whole of the East window in St Martin's, Bowness, is made up from pieces of other windows from elsewhere
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
4
1
Anthony McGowan
Really beautiful
April 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
I like the term “anatomically unsound”
April 23rd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@antmcg69
they did a wonderful job of creating sense from broken pieces :-)
April 23rd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
you may use it if you like!
April 23rd, 2025
