KC-10-A by anniesue
319 / 365

KC-10-A

This was my plane view -
McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender (or as above - identified by picture search)
retired by the USAF, but having a nice fly around Lancashire/Lake District -
I suppose other air forces might still have them
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
