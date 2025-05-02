Sign up
KC-10-A
This was my plane view -
McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender (or as above - identified by picture search)
retired by the USAF, but having a nice fly around Lancashire/Lake District -
I suppose other air forces might still have them
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Annie-Sue
plane
plane
