bits of stuff by anniesue
320 / 365

bits of stuff

getting rid of random small pieces or material, small lengths of yarn, used bag ties, various potentially handy paper and carrier bags - that sort of thing!

Have kept this for a while - it's mum's weaving/felting apron.

Can go in dragon folder :-)
13th May 2025 13th May 25

